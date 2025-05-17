Controversial Claims on Military Strikes Against Pakistan
BJP MLA Narendra Prajapati from Madhya Pradesh claims military strikes against Pakistan were halted due to a UN order. He praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership in Operation Sindoor. Controversy surrounds the statement, coinciding with remarks by other BJP figures praising the Prime Minister's role in military actions.
A BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh has stirred controversy by suggesting that military strikes against Pakistan were halted following an order from the United Nations. Narendra Prajapati, an MLA from the ruling party, made this claim during a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Rewa, highlighting leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The BJP-led central government, however, clarified that Operation Sindoor, the military response after the Pahalgam terror attack, was concluded following an understanding between the top military officials of India and Pakistan. This response came after the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart.
Rewa witnessed further political drama with BJP Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda praising the army's allegiance to PM Modi after Operation Sindoor's success. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah faced backlash over comments involving Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, adding to the ongoing controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
