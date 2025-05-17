Left Menu

Trump to Discuss Ukraine Conflict with Global Leaders

Former President Donald Trump announced plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the conflict in Ukraine. He also intends to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO officials, hoping for a productive outcome regarding the ongoing war.

Updated: 17-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:58 IST
  • Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump has announced his intention to hold a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this Monday, addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated the main topic would be 'STOPPING THE 'BLOODBATH.'' He also plans to communicate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders.

Trump expressed optimism about these engagements, hoping they would lead to a fruitful day as he navigates this complex international issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

