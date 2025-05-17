Triumphant Patriotism: Haryana's Tribute to Operation Sindoor

In a display of patriotic fervor, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commended the bravery and unity of the country's armed forces during the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ladwa. The event was an homage to Operation Sindoor, India's strategic response to the cross-border Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the gathering, Saini emphasized the significance of the operation, praising the military's swift actions that compelled Pakistan to back down in just four days. This success underscored the unwavering spirit of patriotism and resolve among Indian soldiers, many of whom hail from Haryana.

Saini reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism and highlighted the comprehensive measures taken post-operation, including diplomatic and economic sanctions against Pakistan. The event sent a strong message of national unity and resilience, embodying the vision of a confident New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

