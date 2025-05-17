Triumphant Patriotism: Haryana's Tribute to Operation Sindoor
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised India's military action, Operation Sindoor, against a terror attack linked to Pakistan. Speaking at a 'Tiranga Yatra', Saini highlighted the armed forces' bravery, urging unity against terrorism and emphasizing India's readiness to protect its sovereignty and citizens, reflecting New India's confidence.
- Country:
- India
In a display of patriotic fervor, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commended the bravery and unity of the country's armed forces during the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ladwa. The event was an homage to Operation Sindoor, India's strategic response to the cross-border Pahalgam terror attack.
Addressing the gathering, Saini emphasized the significance of the operation, praising the military's swift actions that compelled Pakistan to back down in just four days. This success underscored the unwavering spirit of patriotism and resolve among Indian soldiers, many of whom hail from Haryana.
Saini reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism and highlighted the comprehensive measures taken post-operation, including diplomatic and economic sanctions against Pakistan. The event sent a strong message of national unity and resilience, embodying the vision of a confident New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: Honoring Bravery Beyond Borders
Prime Minister Modi's Tribute to Maharana Pratap: A Beacon for Bravery
I salute bravery of our armed forces: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor.
Operation Sindoor Spurs Unity and Patriotism Across India
Operation Sindoor: India's Precision Strikes Ignite Social Media Patriotism