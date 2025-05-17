Left Menu

Triumphant Patriotism: Haryana's Tribute to Operation Sindoor

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised India's military action, Operation Sindoor, against a terror attack linked to Pakistan. Speaking at a 'Tiranga Yatra', Saini highlighted the armed forces' bravery, urging unity against terrorism and emphasizing India's readiness to protect its sovereignty and citizens, reflecting New India's confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:03 IST
Triumphant Patriotism: Haryana's Tribute to Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of patriotic fervor, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commended the bravery and unity of the country's armed forces during the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ladwa. The event was an homage to Operation Sindoor, India's strategic response to the cross-border Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the gathering, Saini emphasized the significance of the operation, praising the military's swift actions that compelled Pakistan to back down in just four days. This success underscored the unwavering spirit of patriotism and resolve among Indian soldiers, many of whom hail from Haryana.

Saini reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism and highlighted the comprehensive measures taken post-operation, including diplomatic and economic sanctions against Pakistan. The event sent a strong message of national unity and resilience, embodying the vision of a confident New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025