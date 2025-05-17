Operation Sindoor: India's Unified Stand Against Terrorism
BJP leader Baijayant Panda leads an all-party delegation to convey India's zero tolerance against terrorism and Pakistan's support for it. In response to the Pahalgam attack, the delegations, including members from major political parties, aim to send a strong message internationally against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move to counter terrorism, BJP leader Baijayant Panda is spearheading an all-party delegation aimed at delivering India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism on an international stage. The delegation follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack, prompting the Union government to act decisively.
The initiative, involving political figures like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shashi Tharoor, revolves around communicating India's unified voice to global partners. Panda emphasized Operation Sindoor's success and the necessity to counter Pakistani propaganda while engaging international communities.
Delegation leaders will address major global platforms, highlighting India's resolve to combat Pakistan's long-standing support of terrorism. The collective action underscores India's commitment to ending terroristic threats globally and promoting peace through collaboration across political divides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
