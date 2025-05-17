Pakistan's President Hails Armed Forces' Valor After Conflict with India
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari praised the country's Armed Forces for their resilience during recent conflicts with India. Following precision strikes by India, Pakistan retaliated but both nations agreed to end hostilities after several days. Zardari commended the military's morale and combat readiness.
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari visited Gujranwala Cantonment amidst heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. He acknowledged the Armed Forces for effectively countering India's precision strikes, asserting the resilience and strength of Pakistan.
India's Operation Sindoor, a response to a terror incident, prompted Pakistan's attempted military counterattacks. However, both nations reached an understanding on May 10, ceasing the exchange of hostilities after several intense days.
Zardari, joined by high-ranking officials, lauded the military's dedication during this crisis. Friday saw Pakistan observing 'Youm-e-Tashakur' to express gratitude to its forces for their commitment.
