Pakistan's President Hails Armed Forces' Valor After Conflict with India

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari visited Gujranwala Cantonment amidst heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. He acknowledged the Armed Forces for effectively countering India's precision strikes, asserting the resilience and strength of Pakistan.

India's Operation Sindoor, a response to a terror incident, prompted Pakistan's attempted military counterattacks. However, both nations reached an understanding on May 10, ceasing the exchange of hostilities after several intense days.

Zardari, joined by high-ranking officials, lauded the military's dedication during this crisis. Friday saw Pakistan observing 'Youm-e-Tashakur' to express gratitude to its forces for their commitment.

