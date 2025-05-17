PM Modi Unveils 'Yuvagalam': Documenting Lokesh's Epic Journey

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh and his family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, officials disclosed.

The highlight of their meeting was Modi unveiling 'Yuvagalam', a coffee-table book that chronicles Lokesh's ambitious 3,132-km padayatra across Andhra Pradesh, setting the stage for the 2024 Assembly elections.

Modi's gesture of signing the book and presenting it to Lokesh, while blessing his wife Brahmani and son Devansh, underscored the padayatra's contribution to the NDA's victory in the previous Assembly elections. Lokesh sought further guidance from Modi on Andhra Pradesh's role in the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, expressing gratitude for Modi's leadership in national security and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)