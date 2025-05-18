Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Pakistan Responds to India's Anti-Terrorism Operation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the deployment of a high-level diplomatic team to key global capitals. The move is a direct response to India's recent international diplomatic effort aimed at highlighting its anti-terrorism stance after Operation Sindoor.

The decision comes after a conversation with former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who will lead the diplomatic team. This team includes other notable figures such as Energy Minister Musadik Malik and former foreign secretaries. They aim to present Pakistan's case for peace amid ongoing regional tensions.

The effort underscores Pakistan's challenge to Indian 'propaganda' and emphasizes its pursuit of regional peace. This development follows intense cross-border military activities, marking heightened diplomatic efforts by both nations.

