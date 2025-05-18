Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Pakistan Responds to India's Anti-Terrorism Operation

In a diplomatic counter-move, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced sending a high-level delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to key world capitals to counter India's narrative following Operation Sindoor. This decision follows India's initiative to deploy delegations to emphasize its zero-tolerance against terrorism amid recent conflicts.

Updated: 18-05-2025 10:55 IST
The decision comes after a conversation with former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who will lead the diplomatic team. This team includes other notable figures such as Energy Minister Musadik Malik and former foreign secretaries. They aim to present Pakistan's case for peace amid ongoing regional tensions.

The decision comes after a conversation with former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who will lead the diplomatic team. This team includes other notable figures such as Energy Minister Musadik Malik and former foreign secretaries. They aim to present Pakistan's case for peace amid ongoing regional tensions.

The effort underscores Pakistan's challenge to Indian 'propaganda' and emphasizes its pursuit of regional peace. This development follows intense cross-border military activities, marking heightened diplomatic efforts by both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

