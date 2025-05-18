Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV: A New Era Begins with Calls for Peace

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, was inaugurated at St. Peter's Square, attracting global leaders and crowds. Known for his peace advocacy, Leo pledged to mediate in conflicts and continue his predecessor's legacy. His ceremonial Mass highlighted the Church's global influence and commitment to peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:21 IST
Pope Leo XIV: A New Era Begins with Calls for Peace
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV rode into St. Peter's Square in a popemobile for the first time on Sunday, as tens of thousands, including numerous global leaders, celebrated his induction as the new head of the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church.

The largest Vatican gathering since Pope Francis's funeral witnessed American flags waving in support of the first U.S.-born pope, who also holds Peruvian citizenship. Leo's inaugural Mass, attended by various dignitaries, emphasized his commitment to peace and global outreach.

Prioritizing conflict mediation, Leo has expressed willingness to position the Vatican as a neutral ground for resolving disputes. His papacy promises continuity with Francis's vision and a focus on addressing global challenges with compassion and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025