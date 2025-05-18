Pope Leo XIV: A New Era Begins with Calls for Peace

Pope Leo XIV rode into St. Peter's Square in a popemobile for the first time on Sunday, as tens of thousands, including numerous global leaders, celebrated his induction as the new head of the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church.

The largest Vatican gathering since Pope Francis's funeral witnessed American flags waving in support of the first U.S.-born pope, who also holds Peruvian citizenship. Leo's inaugural Mass, attended by various dignitaries, emphasized his commitment to peace and global outreach.

Prioritizing conflict mediation, Leo has expressed willingness to position the Vatican as a neutral ground for resolving disputes. His papacy promises continuity with Francis's vision and a focus on addressing global challenges with compassion and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)