Escalation in Gaza: Unyielding Conflict and Houthi Hostility

In a horrifying escalation of violence, Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 103 people overnight, according to medical sources in the region. This relentless assault underscores Israel's intensified efforts in the territory, with no resolution in sight as the conflict surpasses 19 months.

Among the most harrowing incidents, over 48 individuals, predominantly women and children, were killed in Khan Younis when airstrikes obliterated homes and shelters, according to Nasser Hospital. Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, strikes in Jabaliya's refugee camp claimed 19 lives from two families, highlighting the severe toll on civilians.

Further complicating the scenario, the conflict with Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen has intensified. The Israeli military thwarted a missile attack, prompting fears of wider regional destabilization as Israel and the Houthis continue to engage in a tit-for-tat exchange of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)