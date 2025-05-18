Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Unyielding Conflict and Houthi Hostility

The Israeli strikes across Gaza intensified, killing at least 103 people, as its new offensive aims to pressure Hamas into a ceasefire. Amid this turmoil, the Houthi rebels in Yemen launched missiles at Israel, further escalating regional tensions. The continuing siege heightens humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:31 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Unyielding Conflict and Houthi Hostility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a horrifying escalation of violence, Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 103 people overnight, according to medical sources in the region. This relentless assault underscores Israel's intensified efforts in the territory, with no resolution in sight as the conflict surpasses 19 months.

Among the most harrowing incidents, over 48 individuals, predominantly women and children, were killed in Khan Younis when airstrikes obliterated homes and shelters, according to Nasser Hospital. Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, strikes in Jabaliya's refugee camp claimed 19 lives from two families, highlighting the severe toll on civilians.

Further complicating the scenario, the conflict with Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen has intensified. The Israeli military thwarted a missile attack, prompting fears of wider regional destabilization as Israel and the Houthis continue to engage in a tit-for-tat exchange of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025