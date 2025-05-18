Political Tensions Escalate Amid Controversial Social Media Post

A controversial post targeting Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak appeared on Samajwadi Party's official X handle, stirring political tensions. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav intervened, seeking accountability and urging members to uphold dignity in political discourse.

Yadav criticized Pathak for his previous comments believed to attack socialists' DNA, urging the Deputy Chief Minister to avoid statements offending religious sentiments. The situation escalated after an FIR was filed, alleging the post disrespected Pathak's deceased mother, reflecting an "anti-women mentality."

The legal complaint was registered in Lucknow under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. Amid the uproar, BJP workers staged protests, highlighting the increasing hostilities and demanding a retraction and apology from the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)