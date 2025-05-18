Poland Votes: A Crossroads Between Europe and Nationalism

Poland is holding a pivotal presidential election that could either align with Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European policies or shift toward nationalist ideals admired by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump. This election serves as the most significant appraisal of Tusk's vision since he took power in 2023.

Rafal Trzaskowski, the Warsaw Mayor from Tusk's Civic Coalition, is currently the frontrunner, expected to face Karol Nawrocki of the nationalist Law and Justice party in a potential run-off. The election sees multiple candidates, including far-right Slawomir Mentzen and centrist Speaker Szymon Holownia, competing amid calm proceedings.

The election's outcome is crucial, as Poland and Europe face pressures from Russia's moves in Ukraine and Trump's policies. A win for euroscepticism would ripple through the EU. Trzaskowski aims to bolster Poland's influence in Europe, while Nawrocki seeks to curb liberal policies and prioritizes national interests as political tensions rise.

