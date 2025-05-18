South Korea's Political Showdown: AI, Economy, and Future at Stake
South Korea's presidential candidates participated in their first TV debate ahead of a June 3 snap election, following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Key topics included revitalizing the lagging economy, artificial intelligence investments, and trade relations with the U.S. Democratic candidate Lee Jae-myung leads the race.
In a dynamic pre-election battle, South Korea's presidential contenders clashed in the initial televised debate on Sunday. The debate precedes a June 3 snap election following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, igniting a heated dialogue on economy revitalization.
Lee Jae-myung, the frontrunner from the Democratic Party, emphasized the importance of investing in artificial intelligence and argued against hastily forming trade agreements with the U.S. He highlighted the need for innovation in response to stagnant economic growth.
Conservative contender Kim Moon-soo argued for job creation and business deregulation, while imploring the government to adopt new regulatory technology. The debate underscores the political turbulence and looming decisions facing Asia's fourth-largest economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
