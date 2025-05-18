Left Menu

Historic Inauguration Discussion: Zelenskiy Meets U.S. Leaders

During Pope Leo's inauguration, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It marked their first meeting since disagreeing on Ukraine's future during White House talks in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:00 IST
Historic Inauguration Discussion: Zelenskiy Meets U.S. Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a crucial meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during Pope Leo's inauguration.

This encounter, as reported by a Ukrainian delegation source to Reuters, signifies a notable diplomatic development.

It was their first meeting since February's White House discussions, which ended in a dispute over Ukraine's war strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025