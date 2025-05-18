Historic Inauguration Discussion: Zelenskiy Meets U.S. Leaders
During Pope Leo's inauguration, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It marked their first meeting since disagreeing on Ukraine's future during White House talks in February.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a crucial meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during Pope Leo's inauguration.
This encounter, as reported by a Ukrainian delegation source to Reuters, signifies a notable diplomatic development.
It was their first meeting since February's White House discussions, which ended in a dispute over Ukraine's war strategy.
