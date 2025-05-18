BJP's Victory in Delhi: Rekha Gupta's Promise of Unity

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, celebrating the BJP's recent victory in Delhi, emphasized a renewed sense of national pride and unity during her address on Sunday.

At the Samajik Samrasta Sammelan, Gupta vowed to uphold the honour and prestige of India's national flag, assuring the public of continued dedication to the capital's citizens. 'Our Tiranga is everything,' she affirmed, promising that the current government will always work for India's unity.

The event marked the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years, with senior party leaders, including former Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra, in attendance, reflecting the widespread joy among citizens who look forward to a governance that prioritizes national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)