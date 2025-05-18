Prashant Kishor Blocked From Entering Bihar CM's Ancestral Village: A Tale of Political Tensions

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, faced hurdles on Sunday when district officials prevented him from entering Kalyan Bigha, the ancestral village of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kishor was aiming to engage with locals and kickstart his party's signature campaign demanding accountability from the government on unfulfilled promises.

The administration maintained that Kishor's party had not submitted the requisite permissions for a public meeting in Kalyan Bigha, although approval had been given for an event in Bihar Sharif on May 18. As a result, Kishor was redirected to Bihar Sharif, where he subsequently addressed a gathering and officially launched the signature campaign.

The party's campaign focuses on finding answers about government promises, including financial support for poor families, land provision to Mahadalit families, and transparency in ongoing land surveys. Kishor plans to collect signatures from one crore people across Bihar by July 11, aiming to present them to the state's governor and chief minister.

