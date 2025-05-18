Political Firestorm: Gogoi Slams Assam CM Over 'Absurd' Allegations

In a heated political exchange, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has strongly criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over allegations linking Gogoi to Pakistan's ISI. Gogoi has dismissed these claims as 'insane and nonsense', accusing Sarma of behaving like an 'IT cell troll'.

The Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha has questioned the chief minister's mental state, speculating that personal issues might be influencing his public remarks. He challenged Sarma to provide concrete evidence to support these allegations, which he likened to a plot from a 'B grade film'.

With Assam's assembly elections approaching, Gogoi urged Sarma to address pressing state issues, particularly economic challenges and alleged political protection of illegal activities, rather than engaging in baseless attacks. The chief minister, however, maintains that evidence will be presented soon.

