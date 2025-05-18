Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, has made headlines by denying a Western government's request to limit conservative voices in Romania's presidential election. He suggested that the government could be France, although this remains unconfirmed.

The election is a crucial event pitting a eurosceptic against an independent, impacting Romania's economy and EU relations. It follows a first-round annulment over alleged, yet denied, Russian interference favoring far-right candidate Calin Georgescu.

France has firmly denied accusations of interfering, urging respect for Romanian democracy. Durov, previously detained in France over unrelated charges, continues to operate from Dubai, upholding Telegram's commitment to free speech.

