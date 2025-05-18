Union Government's Foreign Policy Initiative: All-Party Delegations to Combat Terrorism

In a strong reaffirmation of foreign policy being solely the responsibility of the Union government, a senior leader from the Trinamool Congress on Sunday clarified the stance of the party. This assertion comes in the wake of the Indian government's plan to dispatch all-party delegations to various nations as a reaction to recent terror events.

The Indian government has initiated sending seven all-party delegations to countries including United Nations Security Council members to express India's unwavering stance against terrorism. This marks a significant step following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, to present the country's resolve on a global platform.

The delegations, comprising political leaders from across the spectrum and former diplomats, aim to reinforce India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism. Although not all invited leaders are participating for personal reasons, an impressive coalition including leaders from the NDA and opposition parties will represent India abroad.

