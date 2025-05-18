Left Menu

Nicusor Dan's Presidential Leap: A Centrist Surge in Romania

Nicusor Dan is poised to win Romania's presidency, benefiting from a late campaign surge focused on anti-corruption and aligning with European values. The election coincides with Poland's ballot, where a liberal candidate competes against Trump allies. Official results are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:33 IST
Nicusor Dan, the centrist mayor of Bucharest, appears set to capture the Romanian presidency, according to exit polls suggesting a 55% lead. His candidacy gained momentum late, as he campaigned on anti-corruption and maintaining Romania's European connections.

Dan's victory would reflect a broader European trend against hard-right politics, contrasting with the parallel Polish elections featuring liberal and Trump-inspired opponents like Karol Nawrocki and Slawomir Mentzen. Exit polls and official results for both countries are eagerly awaited.

This dual election day across Romania and Poland highlights intense political dynamics within Eastern Europe, with implications for their future relations with both the EU and the U.S.

