Romanian Presidential Election: A Tight Race

In the Romanian presidential election, hard-right candidate George Simion leads in the second round with 30% of votes counted. Centrist Nicusor Dan follows in second place. The election is closely monitored across Europe, with increasing support for U.S. President Donald Trump influencing the political atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-05-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:12 IST
Romanian hard-right candidate George Simion is leading in the second round of the presidential election, with 30% of votes counted as of Sunday.

Centrist Nicusor Dan is currently in second place, as the contest draws significant attention from across Europe.

This election comes amid a noticeable rise in support for U.S. President Donald Trump, which is impacting the political climate in Romania.

Latest News

