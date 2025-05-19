Romanian Presidential Election: A Tight Race
In the Romanian presidential election, hard-right candidate George Simion leads in the second round with 30% of votes counted. Centrist Nicusor Dan follows in second place. The election is closely monitored across Europe, with increasing support for U.S. President Donald Trump influencing the political atmosphere.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-05-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:12 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Romanian hard-right candidate George Simion is leading in the second round of the presidential election, with 30% of votes counted as of Sunday.
Centrist Nicusor Dan is currently in second place, as the contest draws significant attention from across Europe.
This election comes amid a noticeable rise in support for U.S. President Donald Trump, which is impacting the political climate in Romania.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Simion Surges Ahead: Exit Polls Show Lead in Romanian Presidential Race
Supreme Court Upholds Rights of Candidates with Disabilities in Medical Admissions
Fake Candidate Nabbed in Police Recruitment Scam
Republican Candidate Concedes, Preserving Democratic Justice's Seat
Apartment Allegations Shake Polish Opposition Candidate Nawrocki