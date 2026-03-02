Left Menu

Congress Backs BJD's 'Pure Odiya' Candidate for Rajya Sabha

Congress MLA Sagar Charan Das announces party's backing for Dr. Datteswar Hota, nominated by BJD as a Rajya Sabha candidate. Praising Hota's achievements and Odia heritage, Das states the decision follows directives from Congress leadership. BJD leader Naveen Patnaik seeks cross-party support for Hota, a reputed doctor from Odisha.

Congress MLA Sagar Charan Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MLA Sagar Charan Das declared on Sunday that the party would support Dr. Datteswar Hota, one of the Rajya Sabha candidates put forth by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Das emphasized Hota's significant contributions to Odisha's society and reiterated Congress leadership's directive to back the "pure Odiya."

"Congress plays a pivotal role this time," Das stated, highlighting Hota's reputation as a renowned doctor from Odisha. Stressing on Hota's societal contributions, he called supporting him "a very good choice." He added, "We have received a clear instruction from our president and the AICC to support Dr. Hota."

Naveen Patnaik, BJD president and Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, earlier announced Dr. Santrupt Misra and Dr. Datteswar Hota as candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Patnaik appealed for all-party support for Hota, recognizing him as a "common candidate" and acknowledged his role as the inaugural vice chancellor of Odisha Health University and principal of SCB Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

