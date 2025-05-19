Nicusor Dan Leads Romanian Presidential Race

Nicusor Dan, a centrist candidate, is currently leading in the Romanian presidential election against his hard-right adversary, George Simion. As of Sunday, with 70% of the votes counted, Dan appears poised for victory.

Exit polls earlier indicated a favorable outcome for Dan, placing him on track to secure the Romanian presidency in this closely contested race.

The election is being closely followed across Europe, as it unfolds against the backdrop of increasing support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)