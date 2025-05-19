Close Race: Trzaskowski Leads in Polish Presidential Election

Centrist Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski emerged as the front-runner in the first round of Poland's presidential election, according to an exit poll released on Sunday.

Trzaskowski, speaking in Sandomierz, underscored the tightly contested nature of the race. 'I said it would be close and it is close. A lot of work ahead of us, we need determination, we need your votes,' he stated.

Determined to achieve victory, Trzaskowski also expressed his readiness to cooperate with the government if elected president.

