Left Menu

Close Race: Trzaskowski Leads in Polish Presidential Election

Centrist Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski led in the first round of Poland's presidential election, according to exit polls. He emphasized the closeness of the race and called for determination and votes to secure victory. Trzaskowski expressed willingness to work with the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-05-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:53 IST
Close Race: Trzaskowski Leads in Polish Presidential Election
  • Country:
  • Poland

Centrist Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski emerged as the front-runner in the first round of Poland's presidential election, according to an exit poll released on Sunday.

Trzaskowski, speaking in Sandomierz, underscored the tightly contested nature of the race. 'I said it would be close and it is close. A lot of work ahead of us, we need determination, we need your votes,' he stated.

Determined to achieve victory, Trzaskowski also expressed his readiness to cooperate with the government if elected president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025