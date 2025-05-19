Portugal's Election Sparks Political Shift and Rising Extremism

The recent election in Portugal is set to deliver another minority government as the nation's political landscape remains fragmented, exit polls suggest. The tight race highlights deep divisions on pressing issues such as immigration and housing.

Exit polls by Portugal's Catholic University for public broadcaster Radiotelevisao Portuguesa indicate that the center-right Democratic Alliance secured between 29% and 34% of votes. In contrast, the center-left Socialist Party garnered 21% to 26%, while the hard-right populist party Chega captured between 20% and 24%.

The anticipated minority government continues over 50 years of political duopoly in Portugal. Public discontent with traditional parties provides new growth opportunities for emergent political forces, signaling ongoing instability in the EU country.

