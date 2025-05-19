Left Menu

Portugal's Election Sparks Political Shift and Rising Extremism

Portugal's election exit polls point to a fragmented political scene resisting unity on key issues like housing and immigration. The Democratic Alliance gains 29-34% of votes, Chega surprises with increased support, and the Socialist Party faces potential defeat, raising concerns of prolonged political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 19-05-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 01:43 IST
Portugal's Election Sparks Political Shift and Rising Extremism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

The recent election in Portugal is set to deliver another minority government as the nation's political landscape remains fragmented, exit polls suggest. The tight race highlights deep divisions on pressing issues such as immigration and housing.

Exit polls by Portugal's Catholic University for public broadcaster Radiotelevisao Portuguesa indicate that the center-right Democratic Alliance secured between 29% and 34% of votes. In contrast, the center-left Socialist Party garnered 21% to 26%, while the hard-right populist party Chega captured between 20% and 24%.

The anticipated minority government continues over 50 years of political duopoly in Portugal. Public discontent with traditional parties provides new growth opportunities for emergent political forces, signaling ongoing instability in the EU country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025