Biden's Battle: Aggressive Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

In a recent announcement, former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive and metastatic form of prostate cancer. The statement released by his office on Sunday detailed that the cancer has spread to his bones and outlined the family's next steps in consulting with medical professionals.

The diagnosis came after Biden experienced urinary symptoms, prompting further medical examinations. His healthcare team describes the cancer as hormone-sensitive, a characteristic that could enable more effective management and treatment, offering some hope amid the seriousness of the diagnosis.

Biden, whose presidency concluded on January 20 as Donald Trump took office, is reportedly reviewing all possible treatment strategies alongside his family and doctors to confront this challenging diagnosis.

(With inputs from agencies.)