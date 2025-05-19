Left Menu

Biden's Battle: Aggressive Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone. Despite the severity, the cancer is hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective management. His family is now consulting with doctors to explore treatment options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 01:48 IST
In a recent announcement, former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive and metastatic form of prostate cancer. The statement released by his office on Sunday detailed that the cancer has spread to his bones and outlined the family's next steps in consulting with medical professionals.

The diagnosis came after Biden experienced urinary symptoms, prompting further medical examinations. His healthcare team describes the cancer as hormone-sensitive, a characteristic that could enable more effective management and treatment, offering some hope amid the seriousness of the diagnosis.

Biden, whose presidency concluded on January 20 as Donald Trump took office, is reportedly reviewing all possible treatment strategies alongside his family and doctors to confront this challenging diagnosis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

