Biden's Cancer Diagnosis Raises Health Concerns and Political Questions
Former President Joe Biden, 82, is facing an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. Diagnosed after experiencing urinary symptoms, Biden's diagnosis adds to ongoing scrutiny of his health. The political landscape shifted as he withdrew from reelection, leading to a Trump victory.
Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, according to a statement from his office released on Sunday. The news follows Biden's recent urinary symptoms that prompted medical evaluation.
At 82, Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with healthcare professionals. Despite the severity of the diagnosis, the cancer remains hormone-sensitive, suggesting possibilities for effective management, the statement confirmed.
Biden's health had already been a topic of public concern, exacerbated by his abrupt withdrawal from the 2025 presidential race last July. His decision came in the wake of a challenging debate against Republican Donald Trump, who ultimately succeeded him in office after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden's age, the oldest ever elected, and health issues, including this recent cancer diagnosis, have had far-reaching political implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
