Centrist Victory Shocks Right-Wing Challenger in Romania

Nicusor Dan, a centrist and the mayor of Bucharest, has stunned many by winning Romania's presidency, defeating hard-right candidate George Simion. Official results showed Dan leading with 54% of the votes, while Simion, a Trump supporter, garnered 46%.

Dan's last-minute surge was attributed to his pro-European stance and commitment to combating corruption, maintaining support for Ukraine, and ensuring Romania stays aligned with Western values.

The election's outcome, observed closely across Europe, signifies a potential shift away from Trump-inspired populism. Political analysts maintain that a Simion presidency could have risked Romania's international positioning and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)