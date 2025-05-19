Centrist Victory Shocks Right-Wing Challenger in Romania
Romania's centrist Bucharest mayor, Nicusor Dan, has emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating hard-right rival George Simion. Dan's pro-European campaign focused on fighting corruption and supporting Ukraine, in contrast to Simion's eurosceptic, Trump-inspired policies. The result highlights a shift away from right-wing populism in Romania.
Nicusor Dan, a centrist and the mayor of Bucharest, has stunned many by winning Romania's presidency, defeating hard-right candidate George Simion. Official results showed Dan leading with 54% of the votes, while Simion, a Trump supporter, garnered 46%.
Dan's last-minute surge was attributed to his pro-European stance and commitment to combating corruption, maintaining support for Ukraine, and ensuring Romania stays aligned with Western values.
The election's outcome, observed closely across Europe, signifies a potential shift away from Trump-inspired populism. Political analysts maintain that a Simion presidency could have risked Romania's international positioning and economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)