Poland's Presidential Race: Trzaskowski vs. Nawrocki in Tight Runoff

In a closely contested race, Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki have emerged as the key contenders in Poland's presidential election. Sunday's exit polls indicate a narrow margin between the two, setting the stage for an intense runoff in two weeks.

Trzaskowski, known for his pro-European Union stance and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, has garnered significant urban support. Conversely, Nawrocki, backed by the national conservative Law and Justice party, is positioning himself as a staunch defender of conservative values and national sovereignty. His recent campaign rhetoric has embraced anti-Ukrainian sentiments.

The outcome of this election, amid allegations of foreign interference and political tensions, could significantly impact Poland's domestic and foreign policy. With a challenging path ahead, both candidates are now rallying for support in the critical weeks leading up to the decisive runoff.

