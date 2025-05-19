Poland's Presidential Race: Trzaskowski vs. Nawrocki in Tight Runoff
Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki are leading candidates in Poland's presidential election, heading into a competitive runoff. Trzaskowski, a pro-European Union advocate, and Nawrocki, backed by the Law and Justice party, represent opposing political ideologies, with their runoff shaping Poland's political landscape.
- Country:
- Poland
In a closely contested race, Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki have emerged as the key contenders in Poland's presidential election. Sunday's exit polls indicate a narrow margin between the two, setting the stage for an intense runoff in two weeks.
Trzaskowski, known for his pro-European Union stance and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, has garnered significant urban support. Conversely, Nawrocki, backed by the national conservative Law and Justice party, is positioning himself as a staunch defender of conservative values and national sovereignty. His recent campaign rhetoric has embraced anti-Ukrainian sentiments.
The outcome of this election, amid allegations of foreign interference and political tensions, could significantly impact Poland's domestic and foreign policy. With a challenging path ahead, both candidates are now rallying for support in the critical weeks leading up to the decisive runoff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
