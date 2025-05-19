Britain and EU: Forging New Ties Beyond Brexit

Britain is on the verge of a landmark reset of its relationship with the European Union, the most notable since Brexit. On Monday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to achieve closer collaboration on trade and defence, enhancing economic growth and security across Europe.

Amid changing global dynamics since Britain left the EU in 2020, Starmer proposes a defence and security pact. This could allow British defence companies to engage in a €150 billion programme to bolster European defences, influenced by geopolitical shifts like Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Negotiations continue as Britain seeks to ease trade barriers and join student exchanges, while facing constraints from past Brexit discussions. Despite challenges, improved UK-EU ties are seen as beneficial for navigating a more volatile world.

