Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's centre-right Democratic Alliance, led by caretaker Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, has reaffirmed its mandate to govern, despite not achieving a parliamentary majority. Montenegro addressed supporters, clarifying that while alliances with the far-right Chega are off the table, efforts to negotiate with the opposition Socialist Party have stalled.

Montenegro emphasized the importance of stability and his commitment to uphold promises made to the electorate, criticizing the Socialist Party's reluctance to engage in broader negotiations. He reassured supporters of the Democratic Alliance's focused agenda.

In his address, Montenegro urged the public and political opponents alike to give the Alliance the space to work effectively, prioritizing governance and the nation's needs over partisan conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)