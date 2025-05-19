Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance
Luis Montenegro, leader of Portugal's centre-right Democratic Alliance and current caretaker Prime Minister, affirmed his received mandate to govern despite lacking a full parliamentary majority. He emphasized his stance against forming alliances with the far-right Chega and criticized the Socialist Party for not negotiating a majority agreement.
- Country:
- Portugal
Portugal's centre-right Democratic Alliance, led by caretaker Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, has reaffirmed its mandate to govern, despite not achieving a parliamentary majority. Montenegro addressed supporters, clarifying that while alliances with the far-right Chega are off the table, efforts to negotiate with the opposition Socialist Party have stalled.
Montenegro emphasized the importance of stability and his commitment to uphold promises made to the electorate, criticizing the Socialist Party's reluctance to engage in broader negotiations. He reassured supporters of the Democratic Alliance's focused agenda.
In his address, Montenegro urged the public and political opponents alike to give the Alliance the space to work effectively, prioritizing governance and the nation's needs over partisan conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
