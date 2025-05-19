Left Menu

Milei's Libertarians Shake Argentina's Political Landscape: A Pivotal Victory

In a surprising political shift, President Javier Milei's libertarian party secured a historic win in Buenos Aires, defeating the long-standing center-right influence of Mauricio Macri. The victory bolsters Milei's prospects ahead of crucial midterm elections, as his party gains traction against the traditionally dominant Peronists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 19-05-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 06:45 IST
Milei's Libertarians Shake Argentina's Political Landscape: A Pivotal Victory
Milei

In a dramatic political swing, President Javier Milei's radical libertarian party claimed a decisive victory in Buenos Aires, traditionally a stronghold for Argentina's center-right.

This unexpected result came as Milei's spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, captured the majority vote, significantly outperforming the former President Mauricio Macri's party.

Adorni's triumph, along with the enthusiastic support for Milei's economic and institutional reforms, challenges the dominance of Argentina's longstanding Peronist politics and sets the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025