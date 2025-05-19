Milei's Libertarians Shake Argentina's Political Landscape: A Pivotal Victory
In a surprising political shift, President Javier Milei's libertarian party secured a historic win in Buenos Aires, defeating the long-standing center-right influence of Mauricio Macri. The victory bolsters Milei's prospects ahead of crucial midterm elections, as his party gains traction against the traditionally dominant Peronists.
In a dramatic political swing, President Javier Milei's radical libertarian party claimed a decisive victory in Buenos Aires, traditionally a stronghold for Argentina's center-right.
This unexpected result came as Milei's spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, captured the majority vote, significantly outperforming the former President Mauricio Macri's party.
Adorni's triumph, along with the enthusiastic support for Milei's economic and institutional reforms, challenges the dominance of Argentina's longstanding Peronist politics and sets the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle in October.
(With inputs from agencies.)
