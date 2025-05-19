Milei's Libertarians Shake Argentina's Political Landscape: A Pivotal Victory

In a dramatic political swing, President Javier Milei's radical libertarian party claimed a decisive victory in Buenos Aires, traditionally a stronghold for Argentina's center-right.

This unexpected result came as Milei's spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, captured the majority vote, significantly outperforming the former President Mauricio Macri's party.

Adorni's triumph, along with the enthusiastic support for Milei's economic and institutional reforms, challenges the dominance of Argentina's longstanding Peronist politics and sets the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)