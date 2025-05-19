Rewriting History: Indonesia's Controversial New History Books

The Indonesian government's initiative to launch a new series of history books has sparked widespread concern. Critics worry the material may depict President Prabowo Subianto and late ruler Suharto in a flattering light and omit dark historical events.

Culture Minister Fadli Zon, leading the project, insists the series will provide an Indonesia-centric narrative to redefine the nation's identity. However, historians caution that this move could facilitate historical revisionism, especially with Prabowo's rising influence and open admiration for Suharto.

Controversial topics, such as the 1998 riots and mass killings of 1965-66, are central to the debate. While assurances have been made about the inclusion of contentious events, skepticism remains regarding the depiction of Prabowo's and Suharto's roles. The potential for bias has ignited a broader discourse on propaganda and historical integrity.

