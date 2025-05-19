Left Menu

Rewriting History: Indonesia's Controversial New History Books

The Indonesian government's new history books plan has raised concerns about possible historical revisionism, favoring President Prabowo and Suharto. While the books aim to reshape Indonesian identity, historians warn against omitting human rights abuses. The series may glorify past regimes, sparking debates on historical accuracy and propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 07:07 IST
Rewriting History: Indonesia's Controversial New History Books
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indonesian government's initiative to launch a new series of history books has sparked widespread concern. Critics worry the material may depict President Prabowo Subianto and late ruler Suharto in a flattering light and omit dark historical events.

Culture Minister Fadli Zon, leading the project, insists the series will provide an Indonesia-centric narrative to redefine the nation's identity. However, historians caution that this move could facilitate historical revisionism, especially with Prabowo's rising influence and open admiration for Suharto.

Controversial topics, such as the 1998 riots and mass killings of 1965-66, are central to the debate. While assurances have been made about the inclusion of contentious events, skepticism remains regarding the depiction of Prabowo's and Suharto's roles. The potential for bias has ignited a broader discourse on propaganda and historical integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

