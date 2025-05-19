Left Menu

Mayawati Empowers Nephew in Political Leadership Reshuffle

Mayawati has appointed her nephew, Akash Anand, as the Bahujan Samaj Party's chief national coordinator. This new position places him above existing coordinators and marks a significant elevation within the party hierarchy. Anand, grateful for the opportunity, has pledged his dedication to strengthening the party's mission.

In a strategic political move, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has appointed her nephew Akash Anand to the newly created post of chief national coordinator, positioning him above existing national coordinators. This appointment marks Anand's significant rise within the party ranks.

The decision to promote Anand was finalized during a recent meeting of party coordinators in the nation's capital. Mayawati's move signals a potential restructuring within the BSP leadership, with Anand now acting as the virtual second in command.

Anand, who rejoined the BSP last month following a public apology, expressed his gratitude towards Mayawati, referring to her as his political mentor. He committed to advancing the Bahujan mission and revitalizing the party's grassroots movement.

