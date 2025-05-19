Left Menu

House GOP Pushes Controversial Tax Cuts Amidst Internal Party Struggle

House Republicans are advancing a tax cuts package closely tied to President Trump's domestic priorities, but face resistance from conservative holdouts demanding quicker reforms to Medicaid and green energy programs. The narrow passage in committee sets up a challenging week for GOP leadership before the Memorial Day deadline.

House Republicans, in a narrow Sunday night vote, advanced President Donald Trump's significant tax cuts package from a key committee. However, internal party disagreements persist, with conservatives demanding more rapid cuts to Medicaid and green energy programs before extending full support.

Speaker Mike Johnson, after meeting with Republican lawmakers, admitted that several details need resolution. Despite some alterations, leaders still race against a Memorial Day deadline to move the package forward from the House.

The contentious bill proposes extending existing tax cuts while adding new ones, but critics argue its spending is immediate while cost offsets are delayed. As the GOP tries to maintain unity, Democrats criticize the proposed cuts to Medicaid and food stamps.

