EU-UK Summit: A New Era in Collaboration

BRUSSELS, May 19 (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain reached a landmark preliminary agreement ahead of the EU-UK summit, setting the stage for collaboration in defense and security, fisheries, and youth mobility. EU officials announced that an understanding has been circulated among all 27 EU governments for approval.

Notable figures, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will convene in London shortly. An EU diplomat expressed optimism, stating, 'All member states are pleased with the proposals.' The ongoing approval process is expected to encounter no hurdles.

The deal marks a significant reset of EU-UK ties post-Brexit, emphasizing economic growth and continental security. 'Positive developments from recent negotiations signify a promising reset of EU-UK relations,' an unnamed diplomat said, underscoring mutual benefits expected from the collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)