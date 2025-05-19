Left Menu

Vatican Diplomacy: Uniting Forces for Ukraine Peace

Pope Leo XIV and US Vice President JD Vance met at the Vatican, a key moment in US efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Russia's Ukraine conflict. The Vatican, under Leo's leadership, has offered to host peace talks and continues humanitarian aid. Vance's visit follows significant meetings with European leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:26 IST
Vatican Diplomacy: Uniting Forces for Ukraine Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Leo XIV and US Vice President JD Vance convened at the Vatican on Monday, marking a pivotal step in US-led diplomatic efforts to negotiate a ceasefire amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. This meeting underscores the Vatican's renewed role in facilitating peace talks, having largely been sidelined during initial years of conflict.

Vice President Vance, a recent Catholic convert, led a US delegation for the inception of the first American pope's pontificate. Following a brief meeting with Leo, Vance engaged with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in separate talks, highlighting his diplomatic marathon.

In a strategic move, the Vatican offered to host any forthcoming peace dialogues while maintaining its humanitarian initiatives, showing continuity with Pope Francis's legacy, particularly on aiding migrants. The international community eagerly anticipates President Trump's planned communications with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders, as well as NATO allies, later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025