Vatican Diplomacy: Uniting Forces for Ukraine Peace

Pope Leo XIV and US Vice President JD Vance convened at the Vatican on Monday, marking a pivotal step in US-led diplomatic efforts to negotiate a ceasefire amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. This meeting underscores the Vatican's renewed role in facilitating peace talks, having largely been sidelined during initial years of conflict.

Vice President Vance, a recent Catholic convert, led a US delegation for the inception of the first American pope's pontificate. Following a brief meeting with Leo, Vance engaged with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in separate talks, highlighting his diplomatic marathon.

In a strategic move, the Vatican offered to host any forthcoming peace dialogues while maintaining its humanitarian initiatives, showing continuity with Pope Francis's legacy, particularly on aiding migrants. The international community eagerly anticipates President Trump's planned communications with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders, as well as NATO allies, later in the day.

