Rahul Gandhi Questions EAM Jaishankar Over Alleged Op Sindoor Secrecy Breach
Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's silence regarding the alleged pre-warning to Pakistan before Operation Sindoor. Gandhi demands accountability, questioning India's loss of aircraft and labeling the information leak as a crime, while the Ministry of External Affairs defends its actions as necessary.
The political landscape in India is heating up as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi questions External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar over alleged lapses during Operation Sindoor. Gandhi accuses Jaishankar of remaining silent about the number of Indian aircraft lost because of an alleged pre-warning to Pakistan about the military operation.
In a video from May 17, Jaishankar mentioned that Pakistan had been informed about India's intention to strike at their infrastructure, not military targets. This statement has sparked outrage, with Gandhi asserting that such forewarning to Pakistan constitutes a breach of national security, demanding an explanation from the government.
The Ministry of External Affairs refuted claims of negligence, stating that the advisory to Pakistan was given after the operation's commencement to prevent escalation. With significant casualties and damage reported on both sides, the contentious event has prompted widespread calls for transparency and accountability from government officials.
