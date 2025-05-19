Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Political Autonomy in Diplomatic Missions

Mamata Banerjee, leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has affirmed her party's unwavering support for the Union government's foreign policy initiatives. On Monday, she announced that the TMC would participate in the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission to address Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, once a formal invitation is received.

Highlighting the need for autonomy, Banerjee emphasized that the central government should not decide which political party selects which representatives for such crucial delegations. This statement was made at Kolkata airport before her official visit to north Bengal.

The West Bengal Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the Center's approach of communicating solely with the parliamentary party, neglecting the main political outfit. She clarified that no request for a representative had been received and reiterated her commitment to India's diplomatic efforts against terrorism, insisting that party autonomy be respected in these matters.

