Tension Brews as Telegram's Founder Accuses French Intel of Election Interference

Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, claims French intelligence pressured him to censor Romanian conservatives before elections. Durov, under investigation in France, resided at Paris' Crillon hotel. He emphasizes not restricting Telegram users' freedoms, while French authorities deny any requests for electoral interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:42 IST
Pavel Durov

Pavel Durov, the visionary founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, has put forward serious allegations against Nicolas Lerner, the head of France's foreign intelligence agency. Durov alleges that Lerner requested the suppression of Romanian conservative voices on Telegram ahead of crucial elections, a request which Durov firmly declined.

While currently under judicial supervision in France and residing in Paris' prestigious Crillon hotel, Durov claims that Lerner approached him with these demands. His rejection rests on his steadfast principle of not curbing free speech, a stance he believes strongly in, despite judicial pressures.

Adding fuel to the controversy, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk amplified Durov's claims by reposting them on his platform, X. The DGSE, France's foreign intelligence service, has categorically denied these allegations, asserting their discussions with Durov were limited to issues of terrorism and child pornography, not electoral interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

