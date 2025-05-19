Trinamool Congress Challenges Centre's Diplomatic Mission Representation
Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress leader, insists that political parties should decide their representatives for a diplomatic mission focused on countering terrorism. As the Centre names delegates for an international campaign against terrorism, Banerjee emphasizes party autonomy in delegation selection and calls for broader opposition consultation.
Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, has asserted that the leadership of each political party should determine its representatives for a Centre-led multi-party diplomatic initiative aimed at addressing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
Commenting on this diplomatic mission, Banerjee reiterated his party's commitment to support the Centre's anti-terrorism objectives, emphasizing the necessity of party autonomy in the selection process.
As the Centre appoints Yusuf Pathan to an all-party delegation campaigning globally for India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, Banerjee underscores the need for cooperative decision-making, advocating for participation from a wider segment of the opposition in deliberations.
