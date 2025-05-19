Trinamool Congress Challenges Centre's Diplomatic Mission Representation

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, has asserted that the leadership of each political party should determine its representatives for a Centre-led multi-party diplomatic initiative aimed at addressing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Commenting on this diplomatic mission, Banerjee reiterated his party's commitment to support the Centre's anti-terrorism objectives, emphasizing the necessity of party autonomy in the selection process.

As the Centre appoints Yusuf Pathan to an all-party delegation campaigning globally for India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, Banerjee underscores the need for cooperative decision-making, advocating for participation from a wider segment of the opposition in deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)