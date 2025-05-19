China and Denmark: Navigating Diplomatic Waters over Greenland and Taiwan

In a significant diplomatic exchange, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China's respect for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland, urging Denmark to recognize China's own sovereignty issues. This interaction comes amidst U.S. interests in Greenland and Danish interactions with Taiwan.

The meeting occurs after Denmark hosted Taiwan's former President Tsai Ing-wen, causing Beijing's ire due to China's claim over Taiwan. Despite past tensions, such as the 2009 Dalai Lama visit, relationships improved with initiatives like China's "panda diplomacy."

Both nations focus heavily on green solutions, with cooperative efforts in wind power and environmental innovation. China is eager to expand its economic, trade, and scientific ties with Denmark and affirms commitment to multilateralism and free trade alongside the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)