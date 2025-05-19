Left Menu

Brexit's Youth Opportunity: A New Pathway for Young Europeans

Britain and the EU are considering a 'balanced youth experience' scheme allowing young people to work, study, and travel across each other's borders. The proposal aims to ease post-Brexit mobility restrictions and is part of efforts to reset relations. However, political opposition over concerns of reviving free movement remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:36 IST
Brexit's Youth Opportunity: A New Pathway for Young Europeans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain and the European Union are in talks to establish a 'balanced youth experience' scheme, providing young people opportunities to work, study, and travel across the continent. A document obtained by Reuters outlines plans to enhance youth mobility with a dedicated visa path.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to reset post-Brexit relations between Britain and the EU, addressing various areas including trade and defense. The British government, initially resistant to the idea, now explores mutually agreeable terms for the scheme to limit participation numbers.

Despite being a step towards harmonizing UK-EU relations post-Brexit, the plan has sparked controversy. Critics, like Nigel Farage, equate it to a reintroduction of free movement, a significant point of contention from the 2016 Brexit referendum. Key discussions will focus on controlling EU student inflow into Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025