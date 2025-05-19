Putin and Trump: Dialing in Diplomacy
Russian President Vladimir Putin will converse with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine. The dialogue aims to reflect the outcomes of recent Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disclosed the conversation's schedule for Monday, as announced by state news agency RIA.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to engage in a pivotal conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning the ongoing situation in Ukraine.
The Kremlin revealed the scheduled diplomatic dialogue, set for 1700 Moscow time (1400 GMT), through the state news agency RIA, highlighting its significance.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that the discussion will integrate insights from the recent Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, aiming to further diplomatic relations.
