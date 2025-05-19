Left Menu

Putin and Trump: Dialing in Diplomacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin will converse with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine. The dialogue aims to reflect the outcomes of recent Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disclosed the conversation's schedule for Monday, as announced by state news agency RIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:42 IST
Putin and Trump: Dialing in Diplomacy
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to engage in a pivotal conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

The Kremlin revealed the scheduled diplomatic dialogue, set for 1700 Moscow time (1400 GMT), through the state news agency RIA, highlighting its significance.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that the discussion will integrate insights from the recent Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, aiming to further diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025