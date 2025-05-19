Putin and Trump: Dialing in Diplomacy

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to engage in a pivotal conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

The Kremlin revealed the scheduled diplomatic dialogue, set for 1700 Moscow time (1400 GMT), through the state news agency RIA, highlighting its significance.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that the discussion will integrate insights from the recent Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, aiming to further diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)