Hyderabad Fire Tragedy: A Call for Accountability and Support

In an emotional address, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao criticized the shocking incident of a deadly fire in Hyderabad, condemning it as 'criminal negligence.' The fire claimed 17 lives, and Rao demanded that the Revanth Reddy government announce a compensation of at least Rs 25 lakh for each bereaved family.

Addressing reporters, KT Rama Rao noted that the tragedy highlighted severe lapses in emergency response, citing the lack of water in fire brigades and absence of oxygen masks in ambulances as critical failures. He criticized the state's response and called for better training and resources for rescue operations to prevent future mishaps.

As the city mourned, the families of the deceased gathered for prayers, seeking solace in shared grief. The blaze, which occurred above a jewelry shop in Charminar, tragically took the lives of several family members, including children. Authorities suspect an AC compressor burst as the fire's cause. Prime Minister Modi and the Deputy Chief Minister have also announced compensations for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)