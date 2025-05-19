Left Menu

Hyderabad Fire Tragedy: A Call for Accountability and Support

BRS leader KT Rama Rao demanded accountability for a fire in Hyderabad which claimed 17 lives, citing lack of emergency resources and training. He urged the state government to compensate victims with at least Rs 25 lakh each. The incident sparked discussions on improving emergency response in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:44 IST
Hyderabad Fire Tragedy: A Call for Accountability and Support
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional address, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao criticized the shocking incident of a deadly fire in Hyderabad, condemning it as 'criminal negligence.' The fire claimed 17 lives, and Rao demanded that the Revanth Reddy government announce a compensation of at least Rs 25 lakh for each bereaved family.

Addressing reporters, KT Rama Rao noted that the tragedy highlighted severe lapses in emergency response, citing the lack of water in fire brigades and absence of oxygen masks in ambulances as critical failures. He criticized the state's response and called for better training and resources for rescue operations to prevent future mishaps.

As the city mourned, the families of the deceased gathered for prayers, seeking solace in shared grief. The blaze, which occurred above a jewelry shop in Charminar, tragically took the lives of several family members, including children. Authorities suspect an AC compressor burst as the fire's cause. Prime Minister Modi and the Deputy Chief Minister have also announced compensations for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025