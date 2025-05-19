Bridging Faith and Politics: New Papal Era Begins with U.S. Dialogue

Pope Leo XIV, recently elected and previously critical of the Trump administration's immigration policies, met U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican on Monday. The meeting, which included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reflects a significant moment in Vatican-U.S. relations.

The meeting's details remain undisclosed, but photos show a cordial environment as the U.S. delegation led by Vance engaged with the Chicago-born former Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV. His past critiques of U.S. policies have marked him as a notable yet relatively unknown figure on the global stage.

Alongside discussions with Vatican officials, the encounter underscores ongoing dialogues on pressing international issues, highlighting the Pope's and the Vatican's role in global humanitarian and diplomatic matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)