Congress Slams Government Over Inflation and Taxes Impacting Common People

On Monday, the Congress party voiced concerns over what it termed a 'double attack' on the Indian populace due to escalating inflation and rising taxes.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, emphasized the increasing tax burden over the past decade while highlighting substantial annual rises in education and medical expenses.

Ramesh criticized the Modi government's economic strategy, demanding answers on how the common people could cope with these economic pressures amid stagnant incomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)