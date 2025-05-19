Left Menu

Congress Slams Government Over Inflation and Taxes Impacting Common People

The Congress party has accused the Modi government of subjecting the public to increased inflation and taxes. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited rising costs in sectors like education and healthcare. He demands the government address these financial burdens, alleging they heavily impact the average citizen.

Updated: 19-05-2025 15:31 IST
On Monday, the Congress party voiced concerns over what it termed a 'double attack' on the Indian populace due to escalating inflation and rising taxes.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, emphasized the increasing tax burden over the past decade while highlighting substantial annual rises in education and medical expenses.

Ramesh criticized the Modi government's economic strategy, demanding answers on how the common people could cope with these economic pressures amid stagnant incomes.

