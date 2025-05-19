Britain and EU Forge Historic Post-Brexit Reset

In a landmark realignment since Brexit, Britain and the European Union have entered into a significant reset of trade and defence relations, as announced on Monday. Initiated in response to a new global landscape shaped by former U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, this move signals renewed collaboration between the historically intertwined regions.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has aligned closer with French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders, in hopes of boosting tangible benefits for British citizens. This includes easier food export protocols and swifter travel via EU airport e-gates, countering Brexit hardliner Nigel Farage's continued criticisms.

The reset introduces a groundbreaking defence pact allowing Britain to join EU procurement processes, involving major players such as BAE and Rolls-Royce. With a new fishing deal and potential youth mobility agreements, Britain takes strides towards economic growth, while recognizing past EU oversight remains a challenging political hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)