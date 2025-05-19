Left Menu

AAP Protests Against User Charges Omission in Delhi MCD Agenda

AAP councillors protested outside Delhi Mayor's office over the exclusion of a proposal to eliminate user charges from the House agenda. Despite BJP's promise, the charges remain. The AAP, led by LoP Ankush Narang, demands a meeting to discuss the rollback. The Supreme Court oversees the fee's enforcement.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi witnessed a heated protest as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors demonstrated outside Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh's office on Monday, highlighting their discontent over the omission of a proposal to remove user charges from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) agenda.

This protest follows the recent MCD polls, where the BJP gained control, and its leadership promised to abolish these charges. However, AAP councillors accused the BJP mayor of neglecting to include the proposal for discussion in the current month's House session.

Led by Leader of the Opposition Ankush Narang, the councillors carried placards and shouted slogans, demanding a meeting with the mayor to discuss their grievances. They argue that the BJP is avoiding real issues despite the mandatory collection of user fees outlined by the Solid Waste Management bylaws, monitored by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

