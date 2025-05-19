Left Menu

A New Era: UK-EU Defense and Trade Agreement

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the signing of a new defence and trade agreement with the European Union. This agreement marks a pivotal shift in UK-EU relations post-Brexit, as stated by Starmer during their first UK-EU summit, emphasizing it as a mutually beneficial deal.

Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has heralded a major milestone in the UK's post-Brexit relations with the European Union, announcing a groundbreaking defence and trade agreement.

Speaking at the inaugural UK-EU summit, Starmer highlighted the agreement as a transformative moment, marking a fresh chapter in their diplomatic relationship.

The agreement represents a win-win situation, according to Starmer, signifying strengthened ties and cooperation between the UK and the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

