Leadership in Transition: Himachal's Congress Faces Crucial Crossroads

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized the need for a 'mass leader' to steer the Congress as state chief. With internal discontent and organizational gaps, Singh highlighted the urgency for cohesive leadership and strategic partnerships to advance development projects and manage foreign relations challenges.

In a pivotal shift for Himachal Pradesh's political landscape, Minister Vikramaditya Singh underscored the importance of appointing a 'mass leader' as the new Congress state chief. This leader, he asserted, should hold sway over multiple districts, enhancing the party's grassroots connection and influence.

As the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh expressed intent to consult central Congress leadership for a swift decision on the presidential appointment. The state's current party chief, Pratibha Singh, maintains her role amid some dissatisfaction within party ranks regarding organization lapses.

Besides political restructuring, Singh addressed national concerns, advocating for a trade and tourism boycott of Turkey due to its support of Pakistan during bilateral conflicts. In conjunction with development initiatives, Singh outlined a strategy to expedite infrastructure projects, leveraging local cooperation and overcoming regulatory hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

